Crews search Fraser River after possible sighting of body

Photo: Colin Dacre

Emergency crews were called to the Fraser River in Maple Ridge over the weekend to search for a reported body.

RCMP were called on Saturday just after 5 p.m. for a report of a suspicious item, possibly a body, spotted floating in the Fraser River south of River Road near 223 Street in Maple Ridge.

“Police coordinated a search of the fast flowing river, with support from local fire rescue crews, BC Emergency Health Services personnel, RCMP Air Services Air 1 helicopter from above, and both a RCMP boat and New Westminster Police Department boat on the water,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesman for the BC RCMP.

“Despite the extensive search efforts emergency crews were unable to locate the source of the sighting. Investigators have been unable to conclusively determine it was in fact a body.”

The investigation continues. Potential witnesses are urged to contact police.