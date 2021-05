Photo: CTV News

Fire crews spent Monday morning dealing with a large fire downtown New Westminster.

CTV News reports the blaze erupted at a commercial building in the 400 block of Columbia Street that houses the Heritage Grill, Happy Buddha Tattoo and other businesses.

The cause of the fire, which started before 4 a.m., is not yet known.

The blaze impacted traffic and electricity service in the area while firefighters worked.

with files from CTV Vancouver