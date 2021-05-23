Drivers ticketed at highway travel check points for not stopping

Photo: Drive BC

According to the B.C. RCMP more than 100 drivers have been turned around at COVID-19 travel checkpoints for not meeting the criteria of essential travel.

Two drivers were also ticked for failing to stop at checkpoints.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey told CTV Vancouver that two drivers were “charged for allegedly failing to stop for police,” which is against B.C.’s emergency protection act travel restrictions and carries a $230 fine.

Both drivers were charged in the Old Toll Booths area of Highway 5.

Numbers were also provided for several other checkpoints from Thursday, May 20 through Saturday, May 22.

Thursday, May 20

Highway 3, Manning Park: 336 vehicles, one vehicle turned around.

Highway 5, Old Toll Booths: 732 vehicles, two vehicles turned around.

Friday, May 21, 2021

Highway 99, Lillooet: 187 vehicles were checked, 10 vehicles turned around.

Highway 3, Manning Park: 519 vehicles were checked, 28 vehicles turned around.

Highway 5, Old Toll Booths: 1,776 vehicles were checked, nine vehicles turned around. Two drivers charged for allegedly failing to stop for police.

Highway 1, Boston Bar: 354 vehicles were checked, eight vehicles turned around.

Saturday, May 22, 2021

Highway 99, Lillooet: 165 vehicles were checked, 24 vehicles turned around.

Highway 3, Manning Park: 183 vehicles were checked, 18 vehicles turned around.

Highway 5, Old Toll Booths: 615 vehicles were checked, six vehicles turned around.

RCMP say they will increase enforcement on Victoria Day.

-With files from CTV Vancouver

Clarification: A previous version of this story suggested more than 100 drivers had been ticketed at B.C. travel checkpoints, when in fact, they were merely turned around. Two drivers received tickets.