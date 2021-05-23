RCMP link Nanaimo killing to gang conflict, seek public's help

Photo: Contributed A similar vehicle was believed used in a daylight shooting in Nanaimo on Thursday, May 20, 2021, that left one person dead.

The killing of a man outside a Nanaimo strip mall is linked to the gang conflict on the Lower Mainland, RCMP said Saturday, and they are seeking public help in tracing the movements of a vehicle and identifying witnesses.

Gunfire rang out about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday near Wendy’s Restaurant on Highway 19A at Rock City Road.

Three suspects with Lower Mainland gang ties were taken into custody.

“We believe this event has a nexus to the ongoing gang conflict and violence currently plaguing a number of Lower Mainland communities,” said Nanaimo RCMP Acting Insp. Donovan Tait.

While suspects have been arrested, the investigation continues.

“We would like to express our sincere thanks to those alert citizens who contacted police in a timely fashion providing valuable information to our investigators as this event unfolded, resulting in the arrests made,” said Tait. “These witness reports had a direct impact on our ability to take these individuals into custody quickly and safely. We have received great cooperation from many in the public contacting us with additional information helping us fill in some gaps, but we do need more.”

Investigators are conducting a video surveillance canvass from commercial properties and residential areas in Nanaimo.

Police are asking for any sightings of a pearl-white 2003 Cadillac Escalade full-sized SUV that was believed to be in the Nanaimo area a few days prior to the shooting.

They also want to speak to people who may have been walking or driving through Rock City Plaza at the time of the shooting.

In particular, they would like to speak to a Caucasian woman who was seen walking towards the Jumping Jiminy’s Playground and Café.

“These investigations are complex and we are committed to keeping Nanaimo and its citizens safe. The continued cooperation from the public is critical to have these perpetrators held accountable,” said Tait.