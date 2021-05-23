Canucks fans protest team’s management outside Rogers Arena

Photo: Uncle Laleet/Twitter

While Canucks fans haven’t been able to watch a hockey game live for a year, they’re now gathering outside Rogers Arena to voice their frustration with members of the team's management.

Specifically, fans are calling for the removal of the Canucks’ general manager Jim Benning and owner Francesco Aquilini through the hashtags #FireBenning and #Aquiliniout. The frustration stems from several perceived blunders from Benning and the permittance of those blunders by Aquilini.

The protest was scheduled to take place Saturday (May 22) from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. outside the plaza.

At one point a GoFundMe fundraiser was created with the goal of raising enough money to fly a “#FireBenning” banner over Vancouver for one hour. The plane took off from Pitt Meadows airport on April 21 after the fundraiser surpassed its goal by a wide margin.

History is repeating itself though as a #AquiliniOut banner is being flown over English Bay as part of the protest.