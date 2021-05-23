Burnaby police looking for suspect who choked a woman

Photo: Google Street View

Burnaby RCMP are looking for a suspect who “came out of nowhere” and choked a woman who was out walking.

The incident happened on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. in the 9200 block of Government, just west of Keswick Park and Lougheed Town Centre in North Burnaby.

The victim, a 75-year-old woman, was walking when a stranger leapt out.

“Someone just came out of nowhere and attacked her,” said Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj. “He choked her.”

Some people witnessed the attacked, Kalanj said, and approached before the suspect ran off.

Police brought in a search dog, but the suspect was not located.

The victim was sent to hospital with injuries. Police are still working on a description of the suspect and are looking for dash-cam and CCTV footage that might identify the suspect. Several objects were recovered at the scene that might help identify the suspect, Kalanj said.

Anyone who might be able to identify the man or might have more information about the incident is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.