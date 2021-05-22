Police return to enforce injunction against anti-logging camp, arrest 25 on Vancouver Island Saturday

Photo: RCMP

Police continued to carry out their enforcement actions with an injunction order in Fairy Creek Watershed on Saturday, with arrests now totalling 59 people.

Officers began in an encampment area near Port Renfrew where six people were arrested for breaching the BC Supreme Court order throughout the day.

The RCMP also attended to the McClure Forest Service Road to continue enforcement actions for people who remained in a structure high above the ground, strung between two trees.

Two people were removed without incident and arrested from the structure. Police trained in high angle rescue were utilized in order to remove them as safely as possible.

A large group of people on foot crossed the police tape at the check point on the McClure Forest Service Road at midday, entering into the temporary access control area, contrary to the court-ordered injunction.

According to police, the group advised they wanted to perform a ceremony past the check point, and they were allowed to proceed.

While returning, the large group stopped at the check point near the parked police vehicles, blocking traffic in both directions along the McClure Forest Service Road.

The court-ordered injunction was read to the group of individuals blocking the roadway, to also provide an opportunity to leave or face arrest.

Sgt. Chris Manseau said in a press release that around 25 individuals were arrested for breaching the injunction (civil contempt of court), and more arrests are pending as they continue to refuse to abide by the injunction and leave the area.

The arrested individuals have been transported to the Lake Cowichan RCMP Detachment for processing.

Since enforcement began, the RCMP have now arrested 59 individuals; 47 for breaching the injunction (civil contempt of court) and 12 for obstruction. Of the 47 individuals arrested for civil contempt of court, RCMP are also recommending that two individuals be charged with obstruction, two for possession of stolen property and one for obstruction and assaulting a police officer.