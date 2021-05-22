Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Coquitlam

Photo: CTV News

"I can't drive out because there's a dead body in my alley.”

An apparent fatal shooting has Coquitlam police investigating in the Maillardville neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

CTV News Vancouver published images from the scene in the alley between Henderson and Roderick avenues, near Hart Street, where police tape is blocking off a white SUV.

A yellow tarp is covering what appears to be a body on the ground, with multiple police vehicles surrounding the area.

Lennie Olafson is a neighbourhood resident and told CTV News Vancouver she heard at least four gunshots just before 5:30 p.m. She added she knew they were gunshots since she was present during the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas and "cannot forget the sound."

After the shots were fired, Olafson said she began hearing sirens.

After venturing out into the laneway, she found that her house was behind the police tape.

- With files from CTV News Vancouver