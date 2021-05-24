Residents in the Okanagan are invited to an online celebration for people impacted by dementia.

Photo: Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Residents in the Okanagan are invited to an online event for people impacted by dementia.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. will partner up with Alzheimer's Societies across Canada to recognize those who have raised money and awareness for those affected by dementia, and the event kicks off virtually on Sunday, May 30th at 4 p.m. on the Alzheimer's Society of B.C.’s Facebook page. (@AlzeihmerBC)

Those taking part in the event will have the opportunity to hear stories of people who have been impacted by dementia across the country. Cathryn France, Director of Resource Development at the Alzheimer's Society of B.C. says the support shown across the country is inspiring.

“It’s inspiring to know that, from coast to coast to coast, there is a movement of people committed to ensuring that Alzheimer Societies across the country can continue to support Canadians affected by dementia, especially at such a crucial time.”

The event is the pinnacle of a month of activity for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, which makes it the country's largest fundraiser of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

There is still time to support this event, and there are a number of ways to do so, including a matching campaign, a contest for fundraisers and an online auction featuring a hockey stick signed by Canucks captain Bo Horvat, hotel stays, winery tours, and more. To sign up or to find out more information, head here.