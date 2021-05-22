Conservation offices looking into incident near North Vancouver where a bear clawed a man's leg

Photo: File photo

Conservation officers are looking into a bear attack near North Vancouver.

According to a post on the Conservation Officer Services Facebook page, a man suffered minor injuries to his leg after he was clawed by a bear while hiking along a trail on Mount Fromme Friday afternoon.

“The man was with a group of hikers when he was attacked. No one else was injured. He received medical treatment,” the post said.

The BCCOS Predator Attack Team is investigating the incident, which includes patrols of the area to search for the bear.

In co-ordination with the District of North Vancouver, trails are closed in the area until further notice. Regional park staff are also assisting BCCOS with trail closures. Signage has been posted in the area.

“The Conservation Officer Service would like to remind the public to take precautions when in the wilderness, to help avoid any encounters with wildlife.”

