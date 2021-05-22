Two Victoria businesses lost thousands in recent Bitcoin scam

Photo: File photo

Victoria police are warning the public about a sophisticated Bitcoin fraud that targeted staff at two outlets of the same retailer in Victoria and Saanich.

Police say the retailer, who they are not naming, has lost thousands of dollars as a result of the scam.

At both locations, a man identifying himself as “Robert Wells” phoned and claimed to be the regional manager. He said that business licences needed for an upcoming health inspection were about to be delivered to the store.

He said the stores would be closed without the licences.

While he was still on the phone, a second fraudster called the store claiming to be from a delivery company. The caller “confirmed” the delivery, gave a tracking number and demanded payment in advance — in Bitcoin.

At that point, the so-called regional manager told employees to take money to a Bitcoin ATM.

Police said the first caller knew detailed information about both stores, including the names and roles of staff, which convinced employees the callers were legitimate.

Money was taken from the store to the Bitcoin ATM in both cases, while one employee used money from a personal account. Once the fraudsters were given the code from the transaction, the money was theirs.

The first caller stayed on the phone until the Bitcoin transactions were complete, at which point employees realized it was a fraud.