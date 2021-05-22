Resort Municipality of Whistler has sued Pique Newsmagazine

Photo: File photo Whistler's municipal hall

The Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) is suing Pique Newsmagazine in the BC Supreme Court. The lawsuit concerns coverage of the municipality’s recent ransomware incident.

Whistler started the lawsuit on Thursday, May 20 and applied on Friday, May 21 for an injunction seeking to dictate what details Pique can publish about the events. The RMOW argued that it was seeking to protect the privacy of staff. Pique opposed the application, arguing that there was no basis for any such order.

The matter was heard briefly on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Sandra Wilkinson, who declined Whistler’s request for a temporary order restricting Pique’s coverage until the matter could be fully argued.

Pique will defend itself in the lawsuit in due course.

The RMOW first alerted the community to the cybersecurity incident in a press release on April 28. Many local services, including municipal email and phones, have been offline ever since.