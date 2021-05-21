B.C. had 420 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

In the past 24 hours, 420 more British Columbians tested positive for COVID-19, including 58 in the Interior.

To date, 141,373 British Columbians have tested positive for the virus, but 4,507 active cases remain. Active cases dropped by 129 since Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 12 in the past day, to 319, and 107 of these patients are being treated in ICU.

The province reported six more COVID-19 deaths on Friday. To date, 1,667 British Columbians have died from the virus.

In the past 24 hours, 56,660 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, for a total of 2,744,020. Of these, 142,406 have been second doses.

All British Columbians 12 and older can now register for their COVID-19 vaccination appointment here.

In a joint statement Friday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix reminded British Columbians to follow all public health orders this long weekend.

“This long weekend is the time to stick with all of the public health orders and travel restrictions – staying small, staying local and getting registered for your vaccine if you have not already done so,” the statement said.

“We need to keep pushing COVID-19 down to be able to safely turn the dial on the current restrictions. The only way we can do that is to keep using our safety layers and getting more and more people immunized.”

With several of the public health orders set to expire after the long weekend, the B.C. government will unveil the province's restart plan on Tuesday.