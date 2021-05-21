BC Conservation officers hand out bear attractant tickets

Photo: BC Conservation Officer Service

The day after the BC Conservation Officer Service had to shoot a bear in Kelowna, they have been actively handing out tickets to people across the Okanagan for failing to secure wildlife attractants.

BC Conservation Officer Ken Owens wants to remind people to make sure they keep their garbage locked up so they don't have to shoot any more bears that become habituated to human food.

"Conservation officers are again pleading with the public to look after their garbage and attractants around their property, after having to put down a male adult black bear [on Wednesday] near a school on Dell Road within the City of Kelowna. The bear had become highly human habituated and garbage-conditioned which caused it to be a threat to public safety," Owens says.

This month the Kelowna Conservation Officers Service says it has received 60 reports of bears accessing unprotected garbage, so far.

Conservation officers have several different methods of educating the public, including written warnings. They can also issue violation tickets. These tickets are dangerous wildlife protection order which gives the person who received the order a specific amount of time to remove the identified attractants.