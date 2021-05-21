North Vancouver trails closed after bear swipes hiker

Photo: twitter.com/DNVFRS North Vancouver crews attend to a group of hikers, including one who was swiped by a bear on Friday May 21, just before noon

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has closed all the trails on Mount Fromme for the next 24 hours after a bear swiped a hiker on the Peery Gynt trail.

North Vancouver RCMP and District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services members met the group near the seventh switchback of the service road after they called 911 around noon Friday.

“We were met by a group of hikers who were charged by the bear and the bear actually swiped aggressively to the one hiker,” said assistant fire chief David Dales. “The hiker received a superficial laceration to his thigh.”

Crews bandaged the man’s leg and RCMP members called in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service and escorted everyone off the trails.

Dales said he is not aware of any other incidents in his time with DNV fire of a bear wounding a person on a trail.

“Physically their injuries are minor. It will be an experience of a lifetime,” he added.

Conservation officers now have taken over the response to the incident.

Luci Cadman, executive director of the North Shore Black Bear Society, said they have had reports of a bear in that area that has been “pushy, but not aggressive.”

"Bears are very polite and typically they yield to people but they've got things to do, places to go,” she said. “We know that there’s a lot of bad human behavior – approaching bears for photographs, leaving goods unattended. That can encourage bears to seek opportunities from backpacks that other people might be carrying.”

Cadman said bears will typically only approach people out of curiosity, or occasionally they simply want to pass on the same trail. That should not be interpreted as aggression, she said.

“That's when we use a calm tone, back away and allow them to pass,” she said.

A charge can happen if a bear feels surprised or threatened and it’s a way of communicating “back off,” Cadman added.

“We've got to be clear and set those boundaries with our voice, and then carry bear spray, always at all times,” she said.