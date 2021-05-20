Revelstoke Mountain resort opens soon with a long list of activities

Photo: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is set to have exciting activities all summer long.

They are kicking off the summer, June 4, with the opening of the Pipe Mountain Coaster.

All other summer activities including the Aerial Adventure Park and Upper Gondola accessed hiking, sightseeing and mountain biking are scheduled to open June 19. Health and safety protocols will be in place, what the resort is calling its "PureClean initiative."

“Our PureClean commitment has been designed to ensure guests remain safe while enjoying all the fun activities the resort has to offer,” said Peter Nielsen, vice president of operations. “We want everyone to feel safe, comfortable and confident during their visit.”

Other activities include the Woodchuck nine-hole disc golf course located near the village base, sightseeing from the Revelation Gondola, and a twenty-kilometre network of hiking trails through alpine and subalpine forests.

Back by popular demand is the Play All Day Pass. This pass offers incredible value with access to all the Resort’s attractions, including the Pipe Mountain Coaster.