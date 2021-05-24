GoByBike BC wants you to join the ride between May 31 and June 6

Photo: Contributed

If you're one of the many British Columbians who have taken up cycling as a pastime during the global pandemic you can now join GoByBike BC as they attempt to cycle as much as possible between May 31 and June 6.

"Cycle around your neighbourhood, enjoy biking on your local trails, try riding a bike instead of a motor vehicle to get somewhere or do something, or organize a ride with your bubble," states a press release from the organization.

According to the GoByBike BC Society, "through it all (COVID-19 pandemic) BC remained united by cycling. Cycling is one of the activities that has remained open and encouraged by public health officials. Cycling is also one of the activities that has helped many British Columbians cope with stress, as it enables people to get active, outdoors, and take a break from their screens."

Anyone can take part for more information on how to join check here.

If you link your GoByBike account to your STRAVA account you can automatically enter to win prizes and draws when using STRAVA.

Due to the increase in cycling in communities across B.C. during GoByBike Week, all British Columbians are reminded to make space when passing someone riding a bicycle.