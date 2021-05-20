Transport truck rolls on Hwy 1 at Rogers Pass

Photo: Contributed
The Trans Canada Highway is down to single-lane-alternating traffic at the Rogers Pass summit due to a rolled semi-truck.
The crash on Thursday afternoon was being cleared by crews at around 2:15 p.m., according to a photo sent to Castanet.
DriveBC reports the highway will be single-lane-alternating until around 6 p.m. Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control workers in the area.
