Vaccine update: B.C. youths 12-17 can get vaccinated with family members who are already booked

Young British Columbians between 12 and 17 will be able to attend COVID-19 vaccination clinics with already-booked parents and guardians even if they have not registered.

But B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged youths to register ahead of time.

“It helps if you register but that’s not required,” she said during a Thursday briefing in which she outlined the province’s plans for vaccination of the first cohort of children.

Children 12-17 can register on their own for a vaccine booking or else get their parent or guardian to do so.

Young British Columbians 12-17-year-olds have been eligible to register to book a COVID-19 vaccination since Wednesday.

Health Canada approved the use of the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) vaccine for all children 12-15 on May 5.

The Pfizer vaccine has been permitted for children 16 years and up since December 2020.

Studies examined by the regulator showed the vaccine was 100% successful at preventing COVID-19 after a second dose.

The research included participation from 2,000 children ages 12-15 and results were compared to the responses from young Canadians ages 16-25.

Among the 1,000 children who did not receive the vaccine, 18 developed cases of COVID-19. None of the 1,000 children who received the vaccine developed COVID-19.

The Pfizer vaccine is the most widely used one throughout the country and it is the first of Canada’s four approved vaccines to get the nod for children 12-15 years old.

To date, 2,548,400 British Columbians — or 58% of the eligible adults population of 4.3 million people — have received at least one dose, while 138,960 have received two doses.