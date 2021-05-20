B.C. had 357 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths, in past 24 hours

Another 357 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, including 33 in the Interior.

To date, 140,953 British Columbians have tested positive for the virus, but 4,636 active cases remain. Active cases dropped by 179 since Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by nine in the past day, to 331, and 113 of these patients are being treated in ICU.

The province reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, including one which came from a resident of the Interior. To date, 1,661 British Columbians have died from the virus.

In the past 24 hours, 54,453 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, for a total of 2,687,360. Of these, 138,906 have been second doses. This makes up more than 58 per cent of all eligible adults in the province.

British Columbians 12 and older can now register for their COVID-19 vaccination appointment here.