Plan to restart B.C.'s economy as COVID restrictions ease comes Tuesday: minister

Photo: The Canadian Press Ravi Kahlon listens as John Horgan speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., on Monday May 8, 2017. The British Columbia government is poised to announce details of a provincial restart plan on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The British Columbia government is poised to announce details of a provincial restart plan to support the post-pandemic economy.

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s economic recovery minister, told the legislature today a restart announcement is set for Tuesday, but he provided few other details.

Kahlon made the comments during question period, where the Opposition Liberals called for an economic plan that includes targets and timelines.

B.C. has been under health restrictions for several weeks that closed indoor dining and group fitness activities and limits travel.

Kahlon acknowledged the hardships faced by businesses and B.C. residents, and urged people to register for vaccinations and get immunized.

COVID-19 case counts in B.C. have been declining in recent weeks as immunizations increase following record-high numbers of hospitalizations and COVID-19 infections.