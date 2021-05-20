Surrey blueberry farm destroyed by overnight fire

Photo: CTV News

A South Surrey blueberry farm has been destroyed by an early morning fire Thursday.

CTV News Vancouver reports the flames broke out around 2 a.m. at the Arjan Partap Farm, on King George Boulevard,

.

“First arriving crews were met with a large fire of a barn structure with several outbuildings also on fire,” said Assistant Fire Chief Ben Dirksen, Surrey Fire Service.

Massive yellow flames and plumes of black smoke could be seen as the fire burned out of control.

“We had our tenders come and they relayed water to our units who were fighting the fire. And then we laid a line about 2,000 feet of hose to the closest hydrant and established a water supply,” explained Dirksen.

Two people living on the property managed to escape uninjured.

One large barn and three smaller out-buildings were burnt to the ground.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and officials haven't said whether it appears suspicious.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver