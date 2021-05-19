Protesters continue to try and stop logging of old growth area in Fairy Creek Watershed

Photo: CTV News

More people have been arrested at a controversial old-growth logging site.

RCMP have established a temporary access control area and check point along the McClure Forest Service Road to begin enforcement of the BC Supreme Court’s injunction order in the Fairy Creek Watershed area.

On May 18, five individuals refused to leave the area and were arrested for breaching the injunction order.

Later that afternoon, two more people were arrested for obstruction, after trying to force their way through the check point.

All seven arrested were processed at the Lake Cowichan RCMP Detachment. Six of the arrested individuals were released on conditions with a future court date.

One person refused to sign a conditional release document and was held in custody overnight to appear before the Supreme Court in Nanaimo today, May 19.

Cpl. Chris Manseau said Wednesday, during “today’s continuing enforcement operations, a total of five people have been arrested – four for breaching the injunction order, and one for obstruction after failing to abide by lawful direction of police. Attempts are being made to remove two persons from locking devices on the bridge by a special extraction team, after which both persons will be arrested for breaching the injunction order.”

All arrested individuals will be processed at the Lake Cowichan RCMP Detachment and released following signing their conditional release documents.

RCMP have now arrested 12 individuals: nine for breaching the injunction and three for obstruction, since enforcement began, with two pending arrests.