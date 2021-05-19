B.C. had 521 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

In the past 24 hours, 521 more British Columbians tested positive for COVID-19, including 62 Interior residents.

To date, 140,596 British Columbians have tested positive for the virus, but 4,815 active cases remain. Active cases dropped by 75 since Tuesday, continuing the province's ongoing trend of declining cases.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 20 in the past day, to 340, and 118 of these patients are being treated in ICU.

The province reported eight new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including one which came from the Interior. To date, 1,658 British Columbians have died from the virus, including 146 in the Interior.

While active cases have been decreasing provincewide, cases in the Interior have slowly been creeping up. There are 495 active cases of the virus in the Interior as of Wednesday, up by 19 since Tuesday. Of these, 19 people are hospitalized, 13 of whom are in ICU.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Fort St. John's Heritage Manor.

In the past 24 hours, 65,971 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, for a total of 2,632,907. Of these, 135,246 have been second doses.

As of Wednesday, British Columbians 12 and older can now register for their COVID-19 vaccination appointment here. More details on the vaccine rollout for youth are expected Thursday.