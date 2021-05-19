Police advise of increase of traveller road checks this long weekend

Photo: RCMP

The BC RCMP is giving residents advance warning of an increase of traveller road checks over the May Long weekend.

Restrictions against non-essential travel between the Lower Mainland and BC Interior and Vancouver Island remain in place until at least May 25.

“Over the past two weeks police have established rotating checks at four locations. While overall traffic volume has been less than normal levels, we did see an increase in traffic this past weekend,” explains superintendent Holly Turton, commander of BC Highway Patrol.

From May 6-8 a total of 1,412 vehicles were checked, and there was one voluntary turn around. From May 14-16 a total of 2,069 vehicles were checked and 30 vehicles voluntarily turned around.

“While the public has been supportive of our officers at the checks, we know that more people are typically on our roads and highways on long weekends. We would like all travelers to know that we will be increasing the number and duration of the road checks leading up to, and through this long weekend,” says Supt. Turton.

Road checks will remain at the four established locations: