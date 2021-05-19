Cocaine found in man's rectum: Surrey RCMP warns about 'realities of gang life'

Photo: Surrey RCMP

The Surrey RCMP is warning people about the "realities of gang life" after a drug-filled dialer bag was pulled from a drug trafficker's rectum last week.

On May 14 at 7:30 p.m., officers from the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit conducted a traffic stop with a rental vehicle in the area of 15200-block of 16 Avenue, to investigate an offence under the BC Motor Vehicle Act, explains a news release.

During their interaction with the driver, officers "observed evidence consistent with drug trafficking" and the male driver and his passenger were arrested for possession for the purposes of trafficking.

As the investigation continued, officers located multiple cell phones and both men were transported to police cells. During a search of the suspects, a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine was located "protruding from the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger." When the bag was removed police located 18 rocks of suspected crack cocaine with a total weight of 9.05 grams and 26 spitballs of suspected powder cocaine with a total weight of 14.05 grams.

The two men were released from custody pending further investigation, which includes lab analysis of the suspected drugs. Charges are pending.

There are gang members on social media trying to sell the idea that gang life is a life of wealth, luxury and prestige, says Constable Sarbjit Sangha, Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer. The reality is that gang members live in constant fear of getting robbed or murdered by other gang members, or getting arrested by police. This is the reason why they risk their lives by sticking bags of deadly drugs into their rectums.

The Surrey RCMP states that it is committed to shattering the image associated with the gang lifestyle, by educating youth about its dangerous - and not-so-glamorous - realities.