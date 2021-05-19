Police officers arrest man who allegedly brandished knife, at gunpoint

Photo: CTV News

A knife-wielding man, who refused to leave a Victoria park, has been arrested at gunpoint.

CTV News Vancouver Island is reporting that VicPD

arrested a man at gunpoint after he allegedly uttered threats which included a knife.

Bylaw officers were removing shelters in Cecelia Ravine Park shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday when the incident happened.

Police say the suspect threatened to stab bylaw and VicPD officers before he fled on foot. Officers gave chase and caught up with the man in the 400-block of Burnside Road East, where a knife was recovered and he was arrested at gunpoint.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver Island