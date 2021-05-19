Loss-prevention officer stabbed trying to prevent theft at mall

Photo: CTV News

Victoria Police are investigating after a stabbing at a mall Tuesday night.

CTV News Vancouver Island is reporting that one person has been taken to hospital after suffering stab wounds during a reported theft on Tuesday night at the Hillside Mall.

VPD was called to the Canadian Tire store shortly after 7 p.m. after receiving a report that a loss-prevention officer had been stabbed while trying to prevent a theft.

The victim was found suffering from “potentially life-threatening injuries” and received immediate life-saving aid to prevent blood loss.

The suspect was detained and arrested at the scene.

-with files from CTVNews Vancouver Island