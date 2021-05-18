Teens found guilty of murder of Surrey man

Photo: CTV News Paul Prestbakmo,

Two teens have been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a Surrey man in 2019.

CTV News reports Justice Robert Hamilton delivered the verdict Tuesday in a Surrey courtroom. The victim, 45-year-old Delphin Paul Prestbakmo, was stabbed 42 times in 26 seconds.

The identities of the accused cannot be revealed due to a publication ban.

Prestbakmo was found unresponsive near the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2019.

Investigators believe Prestbakmo was attacked when he left his home to take out some garbage. The two teens charged were aged 15 and 16 at the time of the offence.

with files from CTV Vancouver