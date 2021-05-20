Adaura Cayford, 9, passed away from DIPG and her family is raising awareness

Photo: Adaura's Brave Fight Facebook Adaura Cayford

The loss of their child has prompted one family to make others aware of a form of cancer.

Adaura Cayford, 9, passed away July 1, 2020, after a battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a terminal brain tumor.

She was diagnosed with the cancer in August 2019.

Adaura’s passing inspired her family to support a petition to make May 17 national DIPG Awareness Day.

The ePetition submitted by Jacqueline and Michal Borkowski, parents of four-year-old Isabelle Borkowski who passed away Dec. 16, 2020, from DIPG, has been initiated electronically to declare May 17 as the National DIPG Day of Awareness across Canada.

Her family are frequent Armstrong visitors as her father was born there. They now live in Fort St. John.

Adaura started showing signs of DIPG when she began having terrible headaches.

“She was complaining about headaches for about three days she would lay down and scream like hell,” said Adaura’s mother, Isabelle. “We stopped at the hospital and we got sent to a children's hospital in Vancouver and two days later she already started losing her balance.”

Adaura and her family were visiting family in the Okanagan when she experienced severe symptoms and was first diagnosed at Vernon Jubilee Hospital and then airlifted to Vancouver’s BC Children’s Hospital.

DIPG is considered a terminal disease with a median survival range between eight to 11 months.

Isabelle said in Adaura’s case if she hadn’t done radiation to help treat her tumour then Adaura would’ve had just six weeks to live.

With radiation and treatment, Adaura lived almost a year with DIPG.

The Cayford family is now turning to Members of Parliament to support DIPG awareness and to make it a national day for people to learn more about this fatal cancer and to try to find treatment for it.

MP Julie Dabrusin, Toronto-Danforth and Prince George-Peace River MP, Bob Zimmer have already recognized and showed their support for the petition.

Families across the country are working together to contact all 338 MP's and collect as many signatures as possible before the petition closes on September 10, 2021.