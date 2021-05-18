BC announces 411 new coronavirus cases; 69 in Interior Health region

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 411 new coronavirus cases, including 69 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the province’s total since the pandemic began to 140,075, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are now 4,890 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. with 360 people hospitalized, 127 of whom are in intensive care.

There were two new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, bringing B.C.’s toll to 1,650.

There have now been over 2.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in B.C.

"We invite everyone in B.C. who is 18 or older to join our team - the more than 2.5 million strong who have received their vaccine or have booked their appointment for the coming days. This is the team that is making a difference in B.C.'s pandemic response,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a news release.

"First doses are well underway and second doses will be coming soon. With a large, steady vaccine supply and an assurance that most people have their first dose, we will be able to look at how we may be able to accelerate delivery of second doses. We're monitoring this closely and will have more to share in early June.”

You can register for your vaccine here.