B.C. government to provide $50M to help tourism sector

Photo: Colin Dacre

The B.C. government has launched a $50-million fund to help tourism operators, Premier John Horgan announced May 18.

Businesses that have more than 150 employees are eligible to apply for up to $1 million, while smaller destinations and tour-bus operators will be eligible to apply for up to $500,000.

Many attractions have been very hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and related provincial health orders.

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE), for example, has asked the province for $8 million in order to survive. Horgan did not say whether that amount of money would be possible, but said the PNE should apply for a grant under this program.

"We're going to continue to work with the city, and the PNE and other attractions across the province," he said.

Horgan was asked if he thought that the $50 million for the sector was sufficient to keep tourist attractions from going under, and he quickly answered, "yes."

Horgan has come under fire for not working closer with representatives in Washington State and Alaska to stave off a U.S. effort to pass a bill to override the Jones Act, which requires foreign-flagged ships that leave a U.S. port to touch a foreign port before returning to a U.S. port. That law essentially requires all ships travelling from the U.S. mainland to Alaska to touch a B.C. port.

The U.S. Senate last week unanimously passed a bill to allow Alaskan-bound cruise ships to temporarily bypass requirements to stop over at a B.C. port. The bill still needs to be passed in the House of Representatives and be signed by U.S. President Joe Biden, but it now appears likely to become law in time for cruise ships to bypass B.C. by August.

What inspired the bill was Canada's decision to halt large cruise ships from stopping at Canadian ports until February, 2022.

Horgan and others in the B.C. government had said that the U.S. bill's passage would be unlikely, but the bill's ease in passing through the Senate now makes it appear to be probable.

Representatives in the cruise sector are concerned that once ships start bypassing B.C., there is an increased likelihood that the U.S. government will allow that to become permanent.