BC increases school maintenance funding

Photo: pixabay

The provincial government says a 10.5 per cent increase in maintenance grants for the school system will go towards improving the lives of students and staff in B.C. schools.

A total of $240.5 million will go towards additions such as better ventilation in the schools, electric buses, and increased energy efficiency.

"With over 1,500 public schools throughout our province, maintaining and improving our facilities is a critical priority to ensure students are learning in healthy, efficient and positive environments, no matter where they live," said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. "From ventilation and heating, to energy efficiency and lighting, increased maintenance funding allows districts to tackle immediate priorities and focus on providing the best learning experience possible for every B.C. student."

$15 million of the grants from this year will go towards purchasing more than 100 new school buses, which includes electric school buses. Electric buses support the government's CleanBC targets for public sector organizations to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 for vehicle fleets. CleanBC is an initiative that aims to create a more prosperous, balanced and sustainable future.

"We are creating a cleaner environment for students and putting future generations on the road to a clean energy future," said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. "Not only are these electric school buses reducing air pollution, but they also cost less over time to operate."

To further show their commitment to CleanBC, the Carbon Neutral Capital Program was increased by $5.8 million to $23 million this year. This program funds projects that reduce B.C.'s carbon footprint and increase energy efficiency. This includes HVAC systems, solar panels, and electric-vehicle charging stations.