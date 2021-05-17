BC drivers urged to take care travelling in cone zones

Photo: Contributed

The 2021 Cone Zone campaign is reminding drivers to slow down when approaching a work zone.

The B.C. Cone Zone campaign, now in its eleventh year, aims to remind drivers, employers, and workers to do their part to prevent injuries and deaths of roadside workers throughout the Okanagan.

Between 2011 and 2020, 12 roadside workers were killed and 207 were injured in B.C. Last year, 23 workers were injured by being hit by a motor vehicle.

“It’s important that workers are safe on the job, and in fact it’s their lawful right. In addition to the hazards of roadwork, flaggers and other people who work in cone zones face additional risks from passing vehicles. I ask all drivers to do their part and slow down so these workers remain safe and return home healthy at the end of their shifts," said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour.

The campaign adds the risks to roadside workers are more prevalent in the summer months as roadside work increases at this time of year and traffic levels typically rise.

In addition, under the “slow down, move over” law, drivers should be prepared to reduce speed and if safe to do so, move over to an open lane when approaching a vehicle with flashing amber, red, or blue lights.