RCMP searching for man who has disappeared, last seen in a rowboat

Quadra Island RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate a man who was last seen in a rowboat leaving the island back in December of 2020.

CTV News Vancouver Island is reporting that 46-year-old Nathan Zuk was last seen leaving his mother's home on Cortes Island in a rowboat five months ago.

Zuk reportedly left the island in a 14-foot skiff and was heading to either the Pryce Channel, Deer Passage or Toba Inlet.

RCMP have been searching for Zuk since May 2, 2021 after he was reported missing but so far their marine patrols have been unsuccessful in locating the missing man.

RCMP says that a man matching Zuk's description was spotted in Toba Inlet a few weeks past but there have been no sightings since.

Zuk is described as a white male, 6’2” with a medium build, weighing 181 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown wavy hair.

RCMP say they believe Zuk may have medical issues and they say his family is concerned about him.

