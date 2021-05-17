BC announces 1,360 new coronavirus cases; 126 in IH region

The provincial government has announced 1,360 new coronavirus cases, including 126 in the Interior Health region, in the past three days.

The new cases bring the province’s total since the pandemic began to 139,664, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are now 5,021 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Cases were confirmed over the weekend as follows:

Friday/Saturday — 443 new cases

Saturday/Sunday — 493 new cases

Sunday/Monday — 424 new cases

There are now 350 people hospitalized with the virus in B.C., 132 of whom are in the ICU. Both those metrics have been falling slowly in recent weeks.

There were 14 new COVID-19 related deaths confirmed over the weekend, bringing B.C.’s toll to 1,648.

Four of those deaths occurred in people aged 60 to 69, four were people aged 70 to 79 and four were aged 80 to 89. There was also a death of a person in their 40s and another in their 50s.

There have now been 2.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered. Book your vaccine here.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that anyone who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be able to get a second dose of that vaccine if they choose. The province has been stockpiling AZ vaccine for that reason specifically.