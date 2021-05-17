BC Ferries reminds travellers that travel restrictions still in place

As we approach the May Long Weekend, BC Ferries is reminding British Columbians that travel restrictions remain in place.

The May long weekend is typically one of the most popular travel times of the year, but this year, no additional sailings will be added. BC Ferries continues to deny travel to customers travelling for non-essential reasons on routes crossing regional zones as defined in the order announced on April 23, 2021. This affects the following routes:

Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay

Tsawwassen – Duke Point

Tsawwassen – Southern Gulf Islands

Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay

Comox – Powell River

Port Hardy – Prince Rupert

"Customers travelling on these routes are asked if their travel is essential, and denied passage if it is not essential," BC Ferries said.

The Province defines situations that qualify as essential travel here.