Avoid these men: VPD names 6 gangsters believed to be targets of rivals

Photo: CTV News

The Vancouver Police Department has released the names and photos of six gangsters they say pose a threat to public safety.

With bullets flying and the bodies piling up in the Lower Mainland’s gang war, authorities say the public should give them men a wide bearth.

“Gang violence continues to be a prominent public safety issue in Metro Vancouver. There have been numerous reckless, brazen acts of violence that threaten the safety of innocent bystanders,” says Chief Constable Adam Palmer, VPD. “I want all Vancouver residents to know the faces of these individuals and to keep their distance from them.”

There have been 20 gang-related homicides in Metro Vancouver in 2021 and 20 attempted murders. Police are expecting the violence to continue and escalate.

“Our police intelligence leads us to believe that the individuals we have identified today may be targeted by rival gang members,” adds Palmer. “My greatest concern right now, related to the ongoing gang violence, is that an innocent bystander will be hurt or killed during a shooting targeting a gangster.”