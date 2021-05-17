Province of B.C. provides $10 million to support Avalanche Canada

Photo: Flickr: Province of B.C.

Avalanche Canada is receiving a $10-million contribution from the B.C. government to support the delivery of avalanche safety and awareness in mountainous regions.

"Avalanche Canada has been advocating for funding certainty for a number of years, and this grant responds to that need," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. "The work Avalanche Canada does is vital to our public safety, particularly as interest in winter recreation grows and as the frequency of extreme weather increases due to climate change. I'm pleased we are able to work with this organization to support its important work."

About 75 per cent of all Canadian avalanche fatalities occur in B.C., and about 90 per cent of Avalanche Canada's services are delivered in B.C.

The money will be used to expand Avalanche Canada's regional forecasts to underserved regions in the province, increase its delivery of avalanche safety training for youth and provide more programs for winter recreationists of all types.

"We are very grateful to the Government of B.C. for this funding," said Gilles Valade, executive director, Avalanche Canada. "This ensures long-term sustainability for all our programs and allows us to expand our services to underserved regions of the province."

This investment will also allow Avalanche Canada to leverage the federal funding provided in 2019 to implement the National Avalanche Strategy.

Avalanche Canada is a non-government, not-for-profit organization dedicated to public avalanche safety.