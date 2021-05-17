Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Coquihalla, Hwy 3

Photo: DriveBC Box Canyon - S Hwy 5, near Box Canyon Chain-up Area, looking south.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for:

Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Environment Canda is forecasting a cold front to move across southern British Columbia tonight through Tuesday bringing precipitation. As snow levels drop to around 1000 metres overnight, higher elevations of Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton will receive snow.

As much as 5 to 10 centimetres of total snow accumulation are expected by Tuesday evening.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions, check Castanet traffic cameras and DriveBC for latest driving conditions.