Environment Canada issues special weather statement

Photo: DriveBC Box Canyon - S Hwy 5, near Box Canyon Chain-up Area, looking south.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for:

Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Environment Canda is forecasting a cold front to move across southern British Columbia tonight through Tuesday bringing precipitation. As snow levels drop to around 1000 metres overnight, higher elevations of Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton will receive snow.

As much as 5 to 10 cm's of total snow accumulation are expected by Tuesday evening.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions, check Castanet traffic cameras and DriveBC for latest driving conditions.