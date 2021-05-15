Police said man was hit in the head with a 'pipe-like' object

Photo: Contributed

Surrey RCMP is investigating after an altercation left a man with a head injury.

Police said the man was allegedly assaulted with a pipe-like object Saturday morning May 15.

Staff Sgt. David Wise said police were called to the 4900 block of 148 Street of Surrey at approximately 9 a.m., after receiving calls a male was injured following a dispute between a group of individuals.

“Upon attendance a male victim was located with a head injury and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. His injuries are non-life threatening,” said Wise.

Police continue to gather information and will be working to identify any suspect(s) involved in the incident.

“We can confirm there was no shooting and the incident is not believed to be connected to gang activity,” said Wise.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.