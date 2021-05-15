Missing UBC professor found dead

Photo: CTV News Sinikka Elliott, pictured in an undated handout photo, was found dead on Salt Spring Island on May 15.

RCMP do not suspect foul play after a woman's body was found in Salt Spring Island.

CTV News Vancouver reported Sinikka Elliott was a UBC professor who went missing after running errands earlier this week.

Elliot was reported missing May 12. An RCMP press release said her body was found May 15.

“Although a full determination has yet to be made, RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in the woman’s sudden death,” said Cpl. Chris Manseau.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means she came to her death.

More than 100 volunteers were involved in the search for the woman.

- with files from CTV News