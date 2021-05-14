BC announces 494 new coronavirus cases; 33 in IH region

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 494 new coronavirus cases, including 33 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the province's total since the pandemic began to 138,304, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are now 5,548 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., a figure that has steadily been declining for the past two weeks.

Hospitalizations also continue to fall, with 387 now in hospital with the virus, 141 of whom are in the ICU.

There were two new COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday, bringing B.C.'s toll to 1,634.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in B.C. to date is just under 2.4 million.

“Today, anyone 25 and older can book their vaccine and by the end of the weekend, all adults 18 and older across B.C. will be eligible. Don’t wait until you are eligible to book. Rather, take two minutes today to register in advance to fast track your appointment booking,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a statement.

Register for your vaccine here.