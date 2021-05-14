Chinese consulate in Vancouver targeted twice in separate incidents

Photo: CTV News Vancouver police are looking for this man in relation to an act of mischief at the Chinese consulate.

Vancouver police are investigating two acts of mischief at the Chinese consulate.

“These are such disrespectful and intolerable acts,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

On March 22, a man parked a dark-coloured Ford Escape in front the Chinese consulate near Granville Street and West 16th Avenue.

“He approached the front gate and spat on the plaque dedicated to the Chinese Consular General. He then threw an unknown white substance from a take-out cup on the same plaque. The suspect then used a hammer to hit and attempt to pry the plaque off the wall,” said Visintin.

“An employee of the consulate tried to leave the building in a vehicle, but the suspect blocked them and spat on the vehicle while verbally berating the driver. The suspect left the area north on Granville Street in the Ford Escape.”

The suspect appears to be in his 70s with a thin build, white hair and was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, dark shoes and a dark baseball cap.

In another incident, on April 4, a man walked up to the front gate of the consulate and spray painted graffiti on the gate and wall of the building at around 3 a.m.

He was seen on surveillance footage walking away north on Granville Street.

“The suspect in this case appears to be white with a heavy build and approximately 30 to 40 years old,” said Visintin .

He was wearing dark pants, a grey hooded sweater with a black “Batman” logo on the chest and dark shoes.

“Investigators do not believe the same man is responsible for both crimes,” said Visintin.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD Property Crime detectives at 604-717-0613 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.