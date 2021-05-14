Woman was groped while leaving work in Gastown

Photo: Vancouver Police Department Vancouver police are hoping the public can help them identify this man who groped a woman in Gastown.

Vancouver police are looking for a Gastown groper.

The incident occurred in March and police are hoping the public can help them identify the suspect.

“It is undoubtedly unacceptable for a woman to be treated with such blatant disrespect,” says Const. Tania Visintin. “Officers are looking for the suspect to hold him accountable and are asking for the public’s help.”

The woman was leaving her workplace when she was groped from behind near Main and East Cordova streets on March 27 at around 9:15 a.m.

The woman was able to take a photo of the suspect before he walked away north on Main Street prior to police arriving on scene.

The suspect is described as Indigenous, between 25-35 years old. He has a heavy build and was wearing a black hooded sweater and a purple and grey LA Lakers baseball cap.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call VPD investigators at 604-717-4021.