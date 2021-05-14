173478
BC  

Surrey RCMP wrangle runaway goats on Highway 10

Cops 'arrest' runaway goats

Brendan Kergin/Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 333981

There was no kidding around during a call for Surrey RCMP this week.

Authorities were roped in to wrangle up four goats that had hoofed it sometime on Tuesday and were loose along Highway 10 outside of Cloverdale around 6 p.m.

Billy clubs weren't needed, and, while they might have been cheesed, the goats were unharmed.

"All goats have been reunited with their owner, who is thankful that police located the goats and not a kid-napper," Surrey RCMP said in a press release.

No word if any of the escapees were gruff with police when recaptured.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

172934