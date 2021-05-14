Senior dies after being struck by semi while crossing street in Vancouver

Photo: Glacier Media

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a collision in East Vancouver last week that resulted in the death of a senior.

An 85-year-old woman was crossing Clark Drive at William Street on May 7. As she crossed, a semi-trailer hit her, police say.

Emergency crews at the scene treated the woman and took her to hospital; however, she succumbed to her injuries there.

"This is such a tragic incident. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this woman,” says Const. Tania Visintin.

The investigation into what exactly happened is continuing. The driver of the semi is co-operating with police.