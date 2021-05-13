One dead in Burnaby shopping mall shooting as gang war continues

Photo: Ryan Stelting A silver BMW was sprayed with gunfire Thursday night at Market Crossing mall in Burnaby.

Multiple gunshots rang out in a Burnaby shopping mall parking lot as more gang-related violence hit our city on Thursday night - with one person dead and two wounded.

Burnaby RCMP's gang enforcement unit has responded to a shooting at Market Crossing shopping centre on Marine in South Burnaby.

The shooting took place in the area between Canadian Tire and Cactus Club restaurant. In the dashcam video tweeted out below, you can hear multiple gunshots. A silver BMW is pictured above with its windshield shot multiple times.

Burnaby RCMP have warned the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

The two people who were injured were taken to Royal Columbian Hospital. Multiple media outlets are reporting the victim was a member or linked to the Brothers Keepers gang.

This follows a 20-year-old man being charged with first-degree murder in what police say was a gang-linked shooting in Burnaby Saturday.

Toni Dalipi, 19, was shot to death outside a vape store on Sixth Street near 13th Avenue at about 7 p.m.

On Monday morning, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced charges had been laid against 20-year-old Ahmed Riyaz Tahir.

IHIT confirmed an innocent bystander had also been injured in the “brazen daylight shooting” but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Supt. Graham De la Gorgendiere, the acting officer in charge of the Burnaby RCMP, said he was troubled that an innocent bystander had been hit by gunfire in his city.

“This violence should not be happening in our streets, and I want to assure the public we are doing everything that we can to stop this,” he said. “I hope residents will find some comfort in knowing that charges have been laid and an arrest has been made in this case.”

