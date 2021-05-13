Police investigate 'suspicious' death of 55-year-old man found on B.C. road

Photo: AbbyPD

Police have identified a man whose body was found on a road in Abbotsford, B.C., as they try to determine the cause of what appears to be a suspicious death.

Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford Police Department says the 55-year-old was a resident of the Fraser Valley community.

She says initial indications suggest the death is not linked to recent gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

Police responded to a report of a body discovered last Saturday around 6 a.m., and said in a release then that the incident was being investigated as a hit and run of a pedestrian.

The B.C. Coroners Service is conducting a parallel investigation about when the man could have died.